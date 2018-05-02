JASK Appoints Recognized Cyber Market Maker Greg Fitzgerald as CMO and Unveils HQ2 in Austin

Founding Cylance CMO Leads ASOC Platform Company's Global Go-To-Market Strategy From New Office in the Domain Northside.

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, TEXAS – May 1, 2018 – JASK, the provider of the industry’s first Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform, today announced the appointment of Greg “Fitz” Fitzgerald as chief marketing officer (CMO). Fitzgerald is responsible for the global strategy and execution of JASK’s go-to-market functions to drive brand, demand and expansion for the company’s artificial intelligence-driven platform.

Fitzgerald brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience to JASK, most recently serving as chief operating officer of Javelin Networks. Prior to that, he was a founding executive member and CMO of Cylance, where the artificial intelligence (AI) endpoint protection and detection provider realized record growth, from idea to 1000 employees, in less than four years. Cylance transformed the anti-virus industry with AI and machine learning, and Fitzgerald’s innovative ideas for competitive differentiation, brand recognition and global expansion were paramount to its success.

“Greg’s evangelical, cultural and leadership skills, earned from years in both start-up and public companies, make him a great fit to join the JASK team in disrupting a legacy market by creating a new one focused on autonomous security operations,” said Stuart McClure, CEO and co-founder of Cylance and JASK board member.

An experienced cybersecurity marketing leader, Fitzgerald held CMO positions where he accelerated awareness and growth at Fortinet, Sourcefire (later acquired by Cisco) and TippingPoint (acquired by 3Com and HP). Currently, he is an advisory board member for Cylance, HYPR, Javelin Networks and Trustgrid, and chairman of the board of directors for Cyberforce Security, a global cybersecurity managed security service provider (MSSP). Additionally, he is on the boards of Reconstructing Hope and Knights of the Austin Symphony.

“I’ve been blessed in establishing markets for some of the leading cybersecurity companies by focusing on the pain that security operations teams experience. After advising JASK for a year, I know this is the perfect time to join the team as we leverage modern technologies to automate manual processes and improve how enterprises approach cyber defense,” said Fitzgerald. “I join a leadership team made up of some of the most prominent industry leaders and the brightest talent in data science and engineering, and I look forward to building on our rapid growth, significant industry adoption and international expansion.”

The appointment of Fitzgerald aligns with JASK opening its second headquarters today in Austin, strategically placing JASK in the Domain Northside where other key technology and cybersecurity companies are establishing a major presence. The company, which also has headquarters in San Francisco, is home to 40 Austin-based employees with plans to exceed 100 by the end of 2018. Fitzgerald joins JASK’s Austin-based leadership team that includes Chief Technology Officer (CTO) J.J. Guy, Vice President of Engineering Rob Fry, Vice President of Sales Brent Thompson, and Vice President of Product Rocky DeStefano.

“Greg brings tremendous security industry experience, insight and energy to the team as we build our culture and significantly expand our sales and marketing presence,” said Greg Martin, CEO and co-founder, JASK. “His leadership and business expertise will be essential as we grow our channel network, build our technology alliances and enter new markets at rates he is used to driving. I’m amazed at the caliber of our team in Austin, a rapidly growing tech-focused city that is the perfect complement to our San Francisco team.”

JASK’s expansion into Austin intersects with recent milestones including new Fortune 1000 customers across healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications and government organizations. The company’s recent momentum is a result of its unique approach to security operations. By providing security operations center (SOC) teams with the visibility and context needed to make optimal decisions, JASK enables security professionals to properly defend against cyber threats, while significantly decreasing the number of alerts they’ve had to deal with historically.

“We are excited to welcome a company on the leading edge of cybersecurity as our first office tenant on Rock Rose,” said Jonathan Tate, principal at Endeavor Real Estate Group. “We’re confident that opening their HQ2 at Domain Northside will help JASK recruit top Austin talent.”