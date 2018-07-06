JASK Announces $25M Series B Financing led by Kleiner Perkins to Advance Security Operations Beyond SIEM

Investment Will Accelerate Adoption of the JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center Platform; Kleiner Perkins’ Ted Schlein to Join Board.

JASK, the provider of the industry’s first Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform, announced that it raised $25M in Series B funding. Led by Kleiner Perkins with participation from early investors, including Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, TenEleven Ventures and Vertical Venture Partners, the round brings JASK’s total funding to $39M. The company will continue its focus on platform development, increase hiring in all departments and expand global sales channels.

JASK also announced that Kleiner Perkins General Partner, Ted Schlein, joined the company’s board of directors. Schlein was the original investor in ArcSight, in addition to other industry disruptors that include Carbon Black and Mandiant. By leading JASK’s Series B investment, Schlein reunites with JASK co-founders Greg Martin and Damian Miller, who led the security operations practice at ArcSight through its acquisition by HP.

“With one of the most experienced teams in security operations, JASK understood that the biggest challenge to cybersecurity is human talent. There are not enough people skilled in attacker methods to quickly discern a real threat from a low-risk compromise,” said Ted Schlein, General Partner at Kleiner Perkins and one of the pre-eminent investors in cybersecurity. “Through advanced AI and machine learning, JASK frees security analysts from onerous data review to focus on investigating and responding to the most critical threats, improving efficiency and reducing organizational risk exposure.”

JASK’s mission is to modernize security operations by delivering an asset-independent, open platform that provides prioritized threat information with an autonomous workflow of what, where, why and how SOC analysts should take action. The JASK ASOC platform automates much of the work of a tier one security analyst by correlating and analyzing vast amounts of data and summarizing the important information via JASK InsightsTM, streamlined notifications that indicate a combination of events or activities that should be investigated. JASK Insights contain all of the information in one actionable interface to help speed investigation and response times.

“Over the past 20 years, the challenge of sifting through the deluge of alerts has been like finding the needle in a haystack,” said Greg Martin, CEO and co-founder of JASK. “SOC teams now deal with a stack of needles and need to find the sharpest one. Technology can no longer hinder them, but rather support their workflows and improve their efficiency. Our Series B funding and partnership with Ted and Kleiner Perkins will help us accelerate our mission to deliver this technology.”

JASK’s leadership team brings together decades of experience solving real-world SOC issues from ArcSight, Carbon Black, Cylance, Netflix, Cloudera and the U.S. counter intelligence community. Applying that experience and understanding of how SOC teams operate drives the team to leverage automation where possible to streamline analyst workflows and improve human efficiency. Using AI and machine learning, the JASK ASOC platform is built for broader and smarter data ingestion to reduce the costs and bandwidth demands of outdated SIEM data storage models, while adding important context from all attack vectors, users, devices, networks, applications and third-party integrations.

Picture: Tech chief JJ Guy (ex-Carbon Black), CEO Greg Martin (ex-Anomali and ArcSight), and VP of engineering Rob Fry (ex-Netflix).

Founded in 2015, JASK has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. For more information visit JASK.