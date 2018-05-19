IoT, Cloud & CyberSecurity Innovation Awards 2018 – finalists announced

IT gurus, VCs, technology media and analysts will spotlight this year’s three hottest Start Ups and Innovation Leaders.

San Jose, CA, USA. 17 May 2018: Finalists have been announced for the prestigious IoT, Cloud & CyberSecurity Innovation Awards 2018. There will be three Hot Start Up awards for outstanding pre-IPO contestants, and three Innovation Leader awards for established companies currently offering the most ground-breaking and innovative products or services. In both cases, the three categories will be Cloud/Datacentre, IoT and CyberSecurity. The winners will be announced and the awards presented on Thursday 24th May at the NetEvents Global Press & Analyst Summit Gala Dinner, including more than sixty of the key Technology Press and Analysts from across the globe. All award entry fees, plus donations during the Awards Gala Dinner, will be donated to three charities: Prostate Cancer Research, STEM and UNICEF.

For each of the Hot Start Up award categories have been announced as follows in alphabetical order:

· Hot Start Up ­– CyberSecurity: Fyde, JASK and Vectra

· Hot Start Up – Cloud / Datacentre: AISense Inc. Cohesity and DustPhotonics

· Hot Start Up – IoT: NetFoundry and PoLTE

Finalists for these three Start Up categories will all be invited to give a short presentation at the NetEvents conference ‘Shark Tank’ session earlier that day. They will be addressing an audience comprising VCs, business angels, entrepreneurs and IT industry leaders – as well as industry media and analysts.

For each of the Innovation Leader award categories, three finalists have been announced for each category as follows, in alphabetical order:

· Innovation Leader – CyberSecurity: Cloudera, FireEye and ForeScout Technologies

· Innovation Leader – Cloud/Datacentre: Apstra, Console Connect by PCCW Global and Skuid

· Innovation Leader – IoT: ForeScout Technologies, Greenwave Systems and NetFoundry

The three Innovation Leader categories will be judged by a panel of leading technology press and industry analysts from around the globe.

These awards spotlight outstanding innovation among today’s most critical technology challenges, being presented at a high-profile dinner co-located with NetEvents 2018 Global Press & Analyst Summit, attended by more than 60 key Technology Press & Analysts, representing 100+ publications from 35 countries around the world. In just two days this event provides an exceptionally time and cost-effective opportunity for vendors to meet so many of the world’s key technology business press and analysts in a series of scheduled face-to-face sessions – as well as a great way to be informed, to debate and discuss the latest hot topics and breaking IT news.

“Each year we provide this very special opportunity” says Mark Fox, NetEvents CEO. “Especially for ambitious and enterprising start-ups – where else can one be seen and heard by so many key IT industry figures plus the world’s top IT press and analysts? Add to that NetEvents’ worldwide media partners, and you end up with industry-wide recognition from a massive global audience of C-Level and senior executives, VCs and media gatekeepers”

This year’s NetEvents 2018 Global Press & Analyst Summit is being held at the Dolce Hayes Mansion in San Jose, California, USA, on 24 – 25 May 2018. All proceeds from the awards, plus profits and donations from the evening, will be donated to three charities: Prostate Cancer Research, STEM and UNICEF. The NetEvents awards program has to date generated over $130,000 with 100% of the money going to charity.