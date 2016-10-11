MEF Announces 29 Participants in 14 Proof of Concept Demonstrations at MEF16 Event

Showcase and Event Focus On Enabling Agile, Assured and Orchestrated Third Network Services Powered by LSO, SDN, NFV and CE 2.0.

MEF (www.MEF.net), the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, is pleased to announce that 29 companies in 14 participant groups have been selected to showcase interactive Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrations of pioneering service and technology innovations that promise to reshape the communications landscape. The live PoC Showcase will be the focal point of the MEF16 global networking conference (www.MEF16.com) taking place 7-10 November 2016 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel, Baltimore/Washington, USA.

The MEF16 Showcase will feature leading-edge implementations of agile/dynamic, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services with LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), SDN, NFV, and CE 2.0 (Carrier Ethernet 2.0) innovations.

Selected Showcase participants and themes are listed below and can also be found on the PoC Showcase page on the MEF16 website:

■ Accedian, CenturyLink: Real-Time QoS and QoE Visibility for Global-Scale Services

■ Adtran, Spirent: Zero-Touch On-Boarding of Virtualized 10G CE Services with Intelligent Service Assurance

■ ADVA, Bell Canada, InfoVista, Juniper, Oracle, PCCW Global: Enabling Customer-Premises Cloud-Based Services with Lifecycle Service Orchestration

■ Amartus, Cisco: LSO-Enabled E-Line CE 2.0 Service Provisioning and TOSCA-Based Orchestration with NFV Service Chaining in SDN Environments

■ Amdocs: Lifecycle Management Using Presto for Monitoring and Proactive Service Changes

■ Brain4Net, Edge-Core, NoviFlow: SDN-Based CE 2.0 Compatible Services Packaged with Value-Added Cloud/NFV Applications by Leveraging LSO Concepts

■ CenturyLink, Ciena/Blue Planet, RAD: Multi-Vendor Service Orchestration Using Open APIs for Service Activation, Performance Monitoring, and NFV

■ Cisco: A Day in the Life of a Service: Provisioning, Activating, Assuring and Troubleshooting

■ Comcast, ECI, Tata Communications, Sparkle, Viavi: Automated Delivery of Dynamic, Bandwidth-On-Demand Services via an Orchestrated Multi-Carrier, Multi-Platform Solution Enabling Cloud-Based Applications and Connectivity

■ Huawei: The First Reference Implementation of SDN/NFV Orchestrator Leveraging OPEN-O and LSO

■ Infinera: On-Demand MEF Service Creation and Control in Next Generation, SDN-Enabled Packet-Optical Networks Using Xceed

■ MRV, Sandvine: Next Generation Application Aware Networking

■ PCCW Global: On-Demand Orchestration of Multi-Domain Services

■ Wedge Networks: A Demonstration of Orchestrated Security-as-a-Service as a Value-Added LSO Service

“Over the past year, we have witnessed industry-wide progress in developing Third Network services orchestrated over more automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “The PoC Showcase is a great illustration of the powerful wave of service and technology innovation that is sweeping across the communications landscape. The response to our call for participants was exceptional, with 39 companies involved in the submission process. We thank each collaborating group and the individual organizations for participating. We congratulate the companies who have been selected and look forward to seeing all of these demos in action at MEF16.”

PoC Showcase participants were required to submit proposals based on interactive, on-site, and live networking that demonstrate new and upcoming implementations.