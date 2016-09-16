IoT & Cloud Innovation Awards Finalists Announced

Four categories judged by IT gurus, VCs, technology media and analysts.

Finalists have been announced for the four categories of the IoT and Cloud Innovation Awards 2016: Hot Start Up – IoT; Hot Start Up – Cloud; IoT Innovation Leader and Cloud Leader. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative start-ups and established companies in the fast-growing Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud markets. The winners will be announced and the awards presented at NetEvents Global Press & Analyst Summit on Wednesday 21st September at the Mountain Winery, Saratoga, USA.

This year’s three finalists are, in alphabetical order, for the Hot Start Up – IoT: Cylance, H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte Ltd, and Javelin Networks. For the Hot Start Up ­– Cloud the three finalists are Menlo Security, VeloCloud and ZeroStack, Inc.. For the IoT Innovation Leader the four finalists are: IBM Watson IoT, Intel, Qualcomm and Wedge Networks Inc.. For the Cloud Leader the four finalists are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Ixia and Salesforce.

The Leader categories will be judged by a panel of leading technology press and industry analysts from around the globe. For the two Start Up categories the finalists will also be invited to give a short elevator-pitch in ‘Shark Tank’ style to a judging panel that includes VCs, business angels, entrepreneurs and IT industry leaders. In both cases the awards will be presented at a high profile dinner at the NetEvents Global Press & Analyst Summit before an audience of technology leaders, press and analysts from over 30 countries around the world.

NetEvents Global Press & Analyst Summit is being held at the Mountain Winery, Saratoga, USA on the 21st and 22nd September. This two-day event provides vendors with a unique opportunity to meet key technology business press and analysts from more than 30 countries worldwide in a series of scheduled sessions to be informed, debate and discuss the latest hot topics and breaking IT news.

“The NetEvents IoT & Cloud Innovation Awards offer a rare opportunity, especially for enterprising start-ups, to gain industry-wide recognition before a massive global audience of C-Level and senior executives, VCs and media gatekeepers” according to Mark Fox, NetEvents CEO.

All proceeds from the nominal fee for award submissions as well as donations at the Awards Gala Dinner will be shared between the three charities: STEM, UNICEF and the Prostate Project Foundation. The NetEvents awards programme has to date generated over $100,000 with 100% of the money going to charity.

For full details of the NetEvents program of events visit: www.netevents.org

Picture: Andy Bechtolsheim was awarded the Ethernet Idol Award in the 2013 edition of the Innovation Awards. The global competition is organized by NetEvents every year.